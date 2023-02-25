Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,621 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Stem worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stem by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 390,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stem by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,696,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 368,575 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Stem Price Performance

Stem Company Profile

STEM stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.