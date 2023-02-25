Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,150,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,818,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,809,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $162.16 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

