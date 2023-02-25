Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.30 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

