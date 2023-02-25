Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.32.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $684.80 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $701.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

