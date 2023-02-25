Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

