Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 4.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 2.4 %

SAIA opened at $270.37 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $227.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.