29,118 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.37 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.