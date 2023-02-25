Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 8,310 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $188.90.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.97.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.