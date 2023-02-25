Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,323 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medifast by 131.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $197.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

