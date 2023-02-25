Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 106,300 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 424.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

