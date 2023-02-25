Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 96,686 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

