Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,902 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 35.5% during the third quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $8,144,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 67.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 90,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,407.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 361,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 337,283 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ANF opened at $28.99 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

