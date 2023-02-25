Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.54% of Capital Bancorp worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

