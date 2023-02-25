Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after buying an additional 88,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kirby by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at $435,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $1,427,407. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

