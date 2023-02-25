Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AY stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

