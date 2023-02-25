Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 2.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $72.92 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.