Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,961 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

