33,500 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 1,277,247 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after buying an additional 1,785,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 212,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $40,596,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Daqo New Energy Profile

Shares of DQ opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

