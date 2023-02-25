Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,466 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

