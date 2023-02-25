Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 13,074 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NSC opened at $224.77 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

