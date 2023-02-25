Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 29.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.94.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

