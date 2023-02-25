Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 33,001 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,001 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.