The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $300.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

