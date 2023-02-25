Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $30.77 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,978 shares of company stock worth $1,902,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

