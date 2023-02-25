Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 33,997 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

