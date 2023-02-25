Cibc World Markets Corp Has $759,000 Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.