StockNews.com Lowers Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $211.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.43 and its 200-day moving average is $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile



Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

