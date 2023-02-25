Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 931,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 358,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

