Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,683 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.