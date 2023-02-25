Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 16,131 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.29 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

