Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,994 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOC opened at $470.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.26 and its 200 day moving average is $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $393.34 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

