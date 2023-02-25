Cibc World Markets Corp Has $889,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,840 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

