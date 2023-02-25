Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,941 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.19.

REGN opened at $756.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $736.05 and a 200 day moving average of $714.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

