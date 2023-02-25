Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

