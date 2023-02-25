Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Position Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

