Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $262.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

