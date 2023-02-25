44,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 4.5 %

AFRM opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

