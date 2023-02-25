The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $65,112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 70.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

