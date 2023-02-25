Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,815 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,978,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Lincoln National by 21.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 294,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $69.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

