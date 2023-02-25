Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Price Performance

In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at $953,043,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,406 shares of company stock worth $48,946,832. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.99 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.