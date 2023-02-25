Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,696 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 307.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,640 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.0 %

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

