Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

Zoetis stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

