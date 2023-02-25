Morgan Stanley Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

