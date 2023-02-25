SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SouthState worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $205,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $81.45 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

