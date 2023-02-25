Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 9,334 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

