Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,350 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

