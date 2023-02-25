Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 213 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 166,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $219.81 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $221.40.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

