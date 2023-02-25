Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 4,977 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZI stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

