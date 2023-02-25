Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,926 shares of company stock worth $13,606,926 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voya Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of VOYA opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

