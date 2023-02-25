Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,724 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

PLTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

